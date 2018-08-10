Marlon Mack expected to miss a few weeks with a hamstring strain

Getty Images

The Colts are awaiting the results from further medical tests to confirm Marlon Mack‘s diagnosis, but their “initial sense” is the running back will miss a few weeks with a hamstring strain, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Mack grabbed the back of his left hamstring after a 5-yard run with three minutes remaining in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game. He finished with four carries for 9 yards.

The Colts have big plans for Mack this season.

A fourth-round draft choice in 2017, Mack rushed for 358 yards and three touchdowns on 93 carries, while catching 21 passes for 225 yards and a score.