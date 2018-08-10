Marshawn Lynch sits for national anthem

Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch took a seat on the bench during the national anthem before Friday night’s game against the Lions, via multiple reports.

It’s the same thing the Raiders running back did all of last season.

There were no other reports of protests in the two games Friday, but several players either were not on the field for the anthem or took a knee during the anthem Thursday. That included Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills, who took a knee along with receiver Albert Wilson.

Three Seahawks left the field for the anthem before their game, and four Jaguars stayed inside for the anthem before their game.

It prompted President Donald Trump to take to Twitter on Friday morning to criticize players who didn’t stand for the anthem.