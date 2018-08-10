Mitchell Trubisky: No excuse for sloppy offense

Getty Images

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was one of many Bears offensive starters to sit out the Hall of Fame Game, so his first preseason action of the year came against the Bengals on Thursday night.

Several other key players, including running back Jordan Howard and wide receiver Allen Robinson, did not play against Cincinnati, but Trubisky said that was no excuse for a performance he felt was not up to the unit’s standards. Trubisky was 2-of-4 for four yards, took a sack and the offense gained four total yards during its two drives with the quarterback.

“Our standards are higher that we expect to be better,” Trubisky said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “No excuse for first preseason game. We have a bunch of experienced guys from last year, so there shouldn’t be any jitters. Maybe guys were excited, but it’s very simple — come out here, do your job, do exactly what we were doing in practice. We practiced our butts off this week. We just came out here and were sloppy.”

Coach Matt Nagy was a bit more forgiving as he called it “hard to judge off of eight plays” and said it will be fun to “let them get into a rhythm” in the weeks to come. Trubisky vowed “it will be better” as that happens and the Bears’ chances for an improved record will be tied to whether that proves to be the case.