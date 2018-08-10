NFL: Football used in Steelers-Eagles game “found to be defective” in third quarter

Posted by Josh Alper on August 10, 2018, 10:19 AM EDT
The NFL has issued a statement about their look into a football used by the Steelers during Thursday night’s game against the Eagles.

Howard Eskin of WIP was a sideline reporter during the game reported the NFL was investigating what appeared to be an underinflated ball after seeing a football that looked “like a marshmallow” on the Steelers sideline. NFL vice president of football communications Michael Signora issued a statement on Friday about the incident.

“All footballs were in compliance with NFL rules following the pregame inspection process and all proper procedures were followed. In the third quarter, a football that was found to be defective was removed from play and will be sent back to Wilson for review.”

That does not sound like the precursor to another Ted Wells report or deliberations about the application of the Ideal Gas Law, although one can never know for sure what twists and turns may lie ahead.

36 responses to “NFL: Football used in Steelers-Eagles game “found to be defective” in third quarter

  3. That announcement by the NFL came quickly.
    Now would be a good time for Roger Goodell to apply that same quickness to the PSI report that has been hidden from football fans since 2015.

  11. Steelers don’t deflate footballs, as they have their own preferred way to cheat and we all know what that is. All 6 of their titles are tainted. 5 from rampant and systemic cheating (Dr Rydze, illegal steroid use as Bradshaw admitted on a national radio show). Seahawks fans will tell you all about the other one.

    🙂

  12. They’ll take any excuse possible to explain the Eagles getting blown out when they are supposed to be a deep roster

  14. Steelers are now 2 time PSI offenders, and the NFL doesn’t care (and neither do I). And the Colts and Giants are both admitted ball tamperers, and the NFL doesn’t care. Its almost as if Goodell learned something but doesn’t want to admit they were wrong about Deflategate. If they were to honor their promise of “getting it right” and being “transparent”, they would release the PSI logs.

  15. POUNDSAND says:
    August 10, 2018 at 10:23 am
    Cue Pats fans in 3-2-1……


    Why wouldn’t they
    This is now the second time it’s happened with the Steelers

    And did the NFL release the PSI stat yet

  16. “Is there a guy on staff nicknamed the “Deflator” by chance?”

    Dude, everyone knows that guy was just called that because he lost a lot of weight. Also, Brady smashed his phone because that’s what rich people DO when they get a new one! If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying! Everyone does it! It doesn’t make a difference, anyway!

  19. POUNDSAND says:
    August 10, 2018 at 10:23 am
    Cue Pats fans in 3-2-1……

    ——————
    …..0

    Pats fan here!

    Its obvious Pittsburgh is not guilty of anything here so we should just drop the matter and get back to football. I wish the Steelers the best and look forward to a fun competative season.

    Hope this helps.

  20. It’s easier to lie about a team cheating when they win all of the time.

    The Steelers aren’t perennial Super Bowl contenders, so there’s no reason to investigate.

  24. I guess Tom Brady will get a 4 game suspension for this if he doesn’t hand over his cell phone immediately.

  25. The teams prepare the footballs and then officials inspect them. How could a “defective” football make it past two different groups who were, in effect, quality checking them and into a game?

  26. Where is the PSI report that was promised in August of 2015?

    Why did the 56 lies proven in the Wells Report go unchecked by most of the media?

    Where was Article 46 for Peyton Manning’s obvious lies about HGH use and where was it for John Mara lying about vetting Josh Brown properly before signing him or Elu Manning’s obvious guilt in the memorabilia scam?

    Where was Article 46 for Ray Rice and blatant evidence of a disgusting crime?

    Shall I keep going?

    Why hasn’t Robby Anderson been suspended yet? Heas caught speeding with reckless driving, resisting arrest and threatening to sexually assault a cop’s wife.

    It’s just all so confusing.

    The Colts 4 footballs measured, out of 8, were below 12.5 PSI. Why did nothing happen to them or at least why weren’t phones confiscated?

    Kinda funny how it’s clear NFL refs don’t take their jobs as serious as the NFL claims, and a completely defective football made it into an anal NFL QB’s bag.

    Hmmm.

  28. What the NFL is trying to say, is that they followed their proper procedure pre-game and in-game, so they don’t believe it’s possible the ball was tampered with. It doesn’t mean they weren’t, but the NFL thinks their policy ensures it won’t happen.

  29. So a ball had a leak. Hasn’t this happened thousands of times in the history of the NFL? Does it matter… just replace the ball and move on. This is so stupid. There doesn’t need to be an air pressure rule. Just let the officials squeeze the football and replace it as needed.

  30. “Kinda funny how it’s clear NFL refs don’t take their jobs as serious as the NFL claims, and a completely defective football made it into an anal NFL QB’s bag.

    Hmmm.”

    It’s called “projecting”. It’s really sad.

  33. Chill_Donahue says:
    August 10, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Steelers are now 2 time PSI offenders, and the NFL doesn’t care (and neither do I). And the Colts and Giants are both admitted ball tamperers, and the NFL doesn’t care. Its almost as if Goodell learned something but doesn’t want to admit they were wrong about Deflategate. If they were to honor their promise of “getting it right” and being “transparent”, they would release the PSI logs.
    —————-
    I don’t care either … whether it’s accurate or not, it’s an equipment violation and $25k fine, just move on.

  35. Let the investigation begin and suspend Ben 8 games since its more probable than not he knew, lets take away two first round picks since they did this back in 2016 and for good measure a five million dollar fine.

  36. dejc421 says:

    August 10, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Chill_Donahue says:
    August 10, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Steelers are now 2 time PSI offenders, and the NFL doesn’t care (and neither do I). And the Colts and Giants are both admitted ball tamperers, and the NFL doesn’t care. Its almost as if Goodell learned something but doesn’t want to admit they were wrong about Deflategate. If they were to honor their promise of “getting it right” and being “transparent”, they would release the PSI logs.
    —————-
    I don’t care either … whether it’s accurate or not, it’s an equipment violation and $25k fine, just move on.

    =============

    Not anymore, the courts backed Goodell and said he can do whatever he wants. The unfortunate precedent has been set. Its all so very stupid and there’s no way the NFL would do this all again the same way if they had the chance.

