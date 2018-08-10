NFL: Football used in Steelers-Eagles game “found to be defective” in third quarter

AP

The NFL has issued a statement about their look into a football used by the Steelers during Thursday night’s game against the Eagles.

Howard Eskin of WIP was a sideline reporter during the game reported the NFL was investigating what appeared to be an underinflated ball after seeing a football that looked “like a marshmallow” on the Steelers sideline. NFL vice president of football communications Michael Signora issued a statement on Friday about the incident.

“All footballs were in compliance with NFL rules following the pregame inspection process and all proper procedures were followed. In the third quarter, a football that was found to be defective was removed from play and will be sent back to Wilson for review.”

That does not sound like the precursor to another Ted Wells report or deliberations about the application of the Ideal Gas Law, although one can never know for sure what twists and turns may lie ahead.