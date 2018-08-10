NFL previously cleared the Steelers of another Deflategate-like case

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 10, 2018, 10:44 AM EDT
The NFL acted quickly this morning to quell any complaints about the Steelers using a deflated football in their preseason game last night. And it wasn’t the first time.

During the 2016 season, the Giants complained that they tested two Steelers footballs after turnovers, and found that both of them were inflated below the league minimum level. But the NFL quickly released a statement saying there was no issue.

This morning, the NFL did it again, quickly releasing a statement saying that a football used by the Steelers last night came defective from the manufacturer, Wilson, rather than being tampered with by the Steelers.

Of course, Patriots fans will be left asking why the NFL is so quick to move on when there’s a suggestion that the Steelers may have been tampering with footballs. When the Patriots were accused, the NFL spent a fortune on a months-long investigation that resulted in Tom Brady getting suspended and the Patriots getting stripped of two draft picks.

The NFL is unlikely to have an answer to that question that will satisfy the folks in New England. But the league clearly wants this story to go away swiftly.

17 responses to “NFL previously cleared the Steelers of another Deflategate-like case

  7. Not only that, the NFL WAS SUPPOSE TO BE TRANSPARENT in their year long monitoring of game balls but instead have kept it secret……
    Because it PROVES the Patriots were FRAMED!!!

  9. Why weren’t the Giants investigated for tampering with footballs in that case either? Its illegal to insert a needle into any football after ref inspection. A needle gauge does let out a small amount of air every time its used, thus the Giants (and Colts in AFCCG) both violated ball protocol. But the NFL doesn’t care…

  10. The good news is that, like all other Goodell plans, Deflategate worked like a charm and the Patriots immediately collap-no they went to three Super Bowls.

  13. See what happens when you actually cooperate with an investigation Tom Brady? I hope you have learned from this situation. You obviously did not learn from the previous one.

  14. Well, if they can’t do this, they’ll just have to go back to having Tomlin interfere with returners.

  15. pastabelly says:

    August 10, 2018 at 11:03 am

    Deflategate was never really about deflated footballs. It was about payback.

    It was about league parity. The league makes more money with attendance…television viewership, and merchandise sales…when fans of more teams believe that their team can win.

    The Patriots were previously over punished for locating a camera a few feet away from the allowed camera position for a portion of a single televised game. To punish success…the league made that punishment contingent on the standing at the end of the season. The Patriots ended up losing a 1st round draft pick because they had a good record.

  17. weepingjebus says:
    August 10, 2018 at 11:13 am
    The good news is that, like all other Goodell plans, Deflategate worked like a charm and the Patriots immediately collap-no they went to three Super Bowls.

    All 4 SB losses have been tied to 345 Park Ave Cheating:

    1. SB 31 – NFL offices all but encouraged the Jets to interview Parcells during SB week to distract from the SB.

    2. SB 42 – Lie of a Walkthrough tape distratcted the players. They admitted it afterwards.

    3. SB 46 – Stolen 1st rd pick not available from Framegate I. They probably win that game vs the Giants as well.

    Note how NY is involved in all of this cheating, since both NY owners tell Goodell what to do.

    4. Sb 52 – Another 1st rd pick went missing after Framegate IIs punishmnet, which we know to be a a proven farce in a federal court.

    Mara told Goodell to frame Exekiel Elliott, the Eagles then benefitted, and just won a SB with homefield advantage to win an easy division, that mara was probably hoping his team would win with Elliott not available.

    The Pats have never cheated. They’ve been framed twice and 4 Super Bowls affected by institutionalized cheating out of 345 Park Ave.

    Disgusting.

