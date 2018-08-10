Reid after Mahomes’ slow start: “That’s what the preseason is for”

AP

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has shrugged off interceptions in practice by Patrick Mahomes, saying it was all part of the learning process for his new starting quarterback.

So even though Mahomes didn’t turn it over last night, Reid hasn’t changed his tune.

Mahomes was 5-of-7 for 33 yards in last night’s preseason debut against the Texans, failing to get the Chiefs on the scoreboard in either of the two possessions he played.

“Too many mistakes with this game, but that’s what the preseason is for,” Reid said, via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star. “We’ll go back and work on those things. Clean up some things. Small things matter. And it’s good for these guys to learn that. We’ll get back on the horse in two days and get working on it.”

Mahomes overthrew Travis Kelce once, and his other incompletion was a left-handed attempt to avoid a sack, and for the night he mostly played it safe and they were fine with that.

“There were times Pat had some pressure up there, but the best thing is you either take the sack, take care of the football and not make a turnover or make the play worse,” backup quarterback Chad Henne said. “That’s what Patrick did, and he did a good job.”

The Chiefs had a perfectly safe quarterback in the past, and traded Alex Smith away to give Mahomes a chance to flourish. He hasn’t so far, but they don’t seem particularly panicked.