Report: Bucs working out Nick Rose after shaky night for Chandler Catanzaro

Getty Images

The Buccaneers signed kicker Chandler Catanzaro to a three-year, $9.75 million contract as a free agent this summer with the intention of ending the shuffling they had to go through at the spot last year.

Catanzaro’s first game didn’t go as well as planned, however. Catanzaro missed an extra point and a 53-yard field goal before making a go-ahead 26-yard field goal with 23 seconds to play.

While the Bucs made a sizable investment in Catanzaro, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports that they are kicking the tires on a potential challenger for the job. Auman reports kicker Nick Rose will work out for the team on Friday.

Rose made 10-of-11 field goals and 18-of-20 extra points in eight games for Washington last year and then made 1-of-3 field goals and 5-of-6 extra points in two games for the Chargers.