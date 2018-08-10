Report: NFL investigating deflated football Steelers used Thursday night

Getty Images

Has Deflategate come to the preseason?

The NFL is investigating after the Steelers were using a deflated football during the third quarter of Thursday night’s preseason game against the Eagles, according to Howard Eskin of WIP.

Eskin, who was working the game as the sideline reporter on the Eagles’ broadcast, said he saw the football in question and it was “like a marshmallow.”

The incident took place during the third quarter while Mason Rudolph was playing quarterback for the Steelers, according to Eskin.

In the AFC Championship Game in January of 2015, the NFL concluded that the Patriots had used a deflated football. After a lengthy investigation, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was given a four-game suspension and the Patriots were docked two draft picks and fined $1 million. Whether the NFL would pour similar resources into investigating a deflated football thrown by a backup quarterback in a preseason game remains to be seen.