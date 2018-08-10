Report: Tom Brady’s sore back kept him out Thursday

AP

Tom Brady hasn’t played in the first preseason game since 2015, but according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, the Patriots quarterback didn’t play Thursday because of a sore back.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick, of course, didn’t reveal anything in his postgame press conference when asked about Brady sitting out.

“Some players played; some didn’t,” Belichick said in quotes distributed by the team. “We tried to play people we wanted to take a look at and give some reps to.”

McBride’s report explains why Brady had a lighter workload in practice the past few days.

Brady did little in 11-on-11 work since the end of last week.

Brady made his preseason debut in Week 2 last August. The Patriots play the Eagles next Thursday night.