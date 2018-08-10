Report: Vernon Hargreaves has strained groin

Getty Images

Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves will miss time with his injured groin, but the diagnosis is a best-case scenario.

Hargreaves has a strain, which will keep him out two to three weeks, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It’s a setback only because Hargreaves was playing well, according to Stroud.

The 11th overall pick in 2016 was injured in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game.

The team lists Hargreaves as a starter opposite Brent Grimes, who did not play against the Dolphins. In 25 career starts, Hargreaves has one interception and 15 pass breakups.

The Buccaneers already were thin at corner, so Hargreaves’ injury may necessitate signing a corner.