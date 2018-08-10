Sam Darnold off to an impressive start after following Teddy Bridgewater

AP

It’s only halftime of the first preseason game for the Jets, but they have to like what they have seen from their quarterbacks.

Sam Darnold followed Teddy Bridgewater, making his NFL preseason debut.

The third overall pick went 9-for-11 for 74 yards and a touchdown in the first half. His 14-yard pass to Charles Johnson for a touchdown came with 45 seconds left in the half and gave the Jets a 17-0 lead over the Falcons.

Jets quarterbacks were 17-for-20 for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

Starter Josh McCown played only three snaps as the Jets went three-and-out to start the game. He completed his only attempt for 4 yards.

Bridgewater threw his first touchdown pass in two years, a 16-yard toss to Isaiah Crowell in the first quarter. Bridgewater led a field-goal drive on his second of two series before giving way to Darnold.