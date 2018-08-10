Seahawks working out Josh Johnson

Getty Images

The Seahawks are working out free agent quarterback Josh Johnson on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Johnson, 32, spent two months with the Raiders this offseason before they cut him May 10. He spent the end of last season with the Texans.

He has not played in an NFL game since 2014.

Johnson, a fifth-round pick of the Bucs in 2012, also has had stints with the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens and Giants.

He has played 29 games with five starts, all losses, and completed 96 of 177 passes for 1,042 yards with five touchdowns and 10 interceptions.