Sean McDermott: All three QBs did some really good things

Getty Images

The Bills got their first look at their three quarterbacks in game action on Thursday night and all three led touchdown drives during their time against the Panthers.

Nathan Peterman was up first and went 9-of-10 with an interception to go with his touchdown pass to Kelvin Benjamin before giving way to AJ McCarron. McCarron, who has been alternating first team work with Peterman in practice, was 7-of-10 for 116 yards and rookie Josh Allen closed the game out.

Allen was 9-of-19 for 116 yards and a touchdown and showed the big arm that tantalized the Bills and other teams heading into the draft. Those throws weren’t always right on the money, but the raw talent is one of the good things that head coach Sean McDermott saw during the game.

“I thought all three guys certainly had things to work on, but to your point, I thought all three did some really good things,” McDermott said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “As you mentioned earlier, all three of them [led a touchdown drive], which is good from a confidence standpoint, if nothing else. All three moved the ball at times. I liked the energy around all three. That’s one of the pluses coming out of the game.”

McDermott was asked if McCarron would start against the Browns next Friday night and the coach said he’d take “a good, hard look” at the film before making any decisions.