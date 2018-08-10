Teddy Bridgewater throws his first touchdown pass in two years

AP

Don’t tell Teddy Bridgewater it was meaningless.

The backup quarterback made his preseason debut with the Jets and, on his first series, threw his first touchdown pass since August 28, 2016.

Running back Isaiah Crowell caught a short pass from Bridgewater and went 16 yards for the score. It was Bridgewater’s first touchdown pass since he found Kyle Rudolph for 27 yards two years ago in the preseason.

Bridgewater played only nine snaps last season after not playing in the preseason as he continued his rehab from a knee injury that kept him out of the 2016 season.

Crowell left for the locker room, though, after taking a shot to the head in a goal-line collision.

Bridgewater replaced Josh McCown, who started but played only one three-and-out series. Bridgewater went 4-for-5 for 37 yards and the touchdown in the scoring drive. One of his completions went to Jermaine Kearse for 6 yards on fourth-and-three.

He played one more series before giving way to rookie Sam Darnold, finishing two series with 10 points in going 7-for-8 for 85 yards and a touchdown.

UPDATE 8:42 P.M.: The original story said it was Bridgewater’s first touchdown pass since the 2015 regular season. But he threw two touchdown passes in the 2016 preseason.