There will never be another #Deflategate

Posted by Mike Florio on August 10, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
More than 30 years later, a Top Gun sequel is coming. The #Deflategate sequel likely will take a little longer.

As evidenced by the two occasions on which irregularities were found in footballs used by the Steelers since the first air-pressure controversy resulted in a four-game suspension for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, the removal of a first-round and fourth-round draft pick, and a $1 million fine for the team, the league has no interest in further spelunking as to the inner workings of a football.

The league will never admit this, but it knows that #Deflategate I never should have happened. The fumes of Spygate collided with the reckless allegations of teams that resent the Patriots’ success, making league officials predisposed to assume the worst when measurements taken at halftime of an outdoor game played in mid-January. And so they didn’t bother to consider that the balls may have lost some air pressure due to the elements, not skullduggery.

Caught between underlings who insisted that the PSI readings were proof of foul play and overlords who thought the Patriots got off too easy when last caught cheating, the Commissioner let nature take its course, resulting in an unnatural, square-peg/round-hole effort by Ted Wells to give the league what it wanted: A conclusion that cheating had occurred, even if the evidence was inconclusive.

Since then, it’s no mistake that the league has guarded the random pressure measurements more zealously than any/every other piece of confidential information entrusted to the employees of 345 Park Avenue. If those numbers ever were disclosed (especially numbers taken during games played in cold weather), it would become immediately obvious that the Keystone Cops-meets-kangaroo court realities of the NFL investigative process fueled the Patriots’ punishments.

A second #Deflategate could do the same thing, which is the main reason why the NFL (like Balboa and Creed at the end of Rocky) wants no rematch. Of course, if the Patriots are ever again suspected of taking the top off a football or two, the Enforcer could be goaded out of retirement.

Until that unlikely eventuality, don’t expect the league to ever rev up the investigative engine no matter whether the footballs used by any of the other 31 teams seem like marshmallows, beach balls, or old balloons.

  1. Oh, I don’t know, spending $5 million to learn something already found in the first chapter of every 8th grade earth science book sounds like something Goodell could keep up indefinitely.

  2. The Pats we’re definitely doing it. But it was so overblown & just stupid from the beginning. Should’ve been a fine, maaaayyyybbbeee 1 game but even that’s a stretch. And I hate the Pats.

  3. An extremely sad and ridiculous chapter in the NFL’s history, which is incredible considering that other chapters in NFL history include “brain damage”, “brain damage denial”, “protecting child abusers and wife beaters”, “statues and HOF inductions for accessories to murder”, and “buttfumbles.”

  6. the most astounding part of the entire affair was the profound ignorance of goodell, vincent, the media, et al. that temperature has a dramatic an easily measurable effect on air pressure. apparently none of them ever looked at the hourly variance in dashboard readout of tire pressure in their expensive cars. then they made every mistake possible in how they compared balls, not to mention lying about the results and then the ongoing effort to cover the lies. the only constant was that belichick and brady made three out of the next four bowls! talk about rubbing fools’ noses in it!

  7. 2010:
    Bill Cowher: “You know, let me just say this: To answer your question, no, I don’t think so (it’s not an advantage for one team over another).
    I just know as a head coach, you are always looking for a competitive edge. We had people out there trying to look at signals. We had guys go to games. They would tape the signal caller and also write it down. They would take it back and match up the signals with the game film and certain defenses with certain plays that were being called, particularly the defenses being called, to see if we could come up with some kind of an alert for a signal. So, what they did with videotaping the signal caller, people do it with the people in the stands!!
    These people sitting there in the stands, looking at the signal, writing it down and matching up the 1st and 10 signal. Ok? Then you go back again and the 2nd and 10 and here’s the signal. You do that for a whole game.
    You then go back and match up the defenses with the signal. And you can come up with what the signal was.
    So, you don;’t need a video tape with what they were talking about doing. And people were doing it. WE were doing that. Everybody does that. You’re TRYING to gain a competitive edge. There is nothing wrong with that.
    That’s why baseball players go through the mirage of signals. They’ve got all these different codes. That’s part of the competitive spirit of the game. I think it’s totally overblown. I think if you get caught (signals compromised), then do what we did and go to wristbands, you are worried about it. We started putting defenses on wristbands. Then you find a way to not get caught (signals compromised). When your good at something and people try steal from ya, I think it’s flattering.”

  8. If it weren’t for multiple AFC Championships in which the hometown Patriots received the benefit of questionable calls & non-calls vs. the Colts (e.g. pass interference), Deflategate #1 never would have happened.

    That doesn’t excuse it, but that’s why Polian and others on Indy’s side started barking.

  9. When will some journalist revisit Spygate and see that it too was an egregious frame job?

    “But Roger told BB to knock it off and he didn’t. He was warned.” (BB being an arrogant jerk and thus got what he deserved.) But two problems with that:

    1) What he was doing wasn’t in violation of the terms of NFL Gameday Operations Manual(Note: “for use in the game.”)

    2) Roger Goodell did not have the authority to override the NFL Gameday Operations Manual, thus his “warning” was irrelevant.

    But, Roger Goodell, much like in his dealings with Tom Brady, did/does have the authority to run roughshod over anyone in his sights, just because. His might makes right.

    Some investigative journalist ought really take a thorough look at that.

  10. So why did the balls only deflate on the Patriots sideline? I would love to hear those physics explained.

  13. The league will never admit this, but it knows that #Deflategate I never should have happened
    ——-
    If the media uncovered that NFL owners were taking millions of taxpayers dollars to promote the military before the games and taking millions of dollars to “honor” the troops then said “Well we had to feed them.” when they got caught. Then we’d have another deflate gate.

    United we stand, divided we fall. The powers that be figured out a long time ago that if you throw out some raw meat we will divide ourselves. It’s incredibly effective. Unfortunately we will probably never stand together for anything again. We fall for it every single time. The enthusiasm of bickering will drowned out the truth. A story is easier to sell than the truth.

  14. What is missing from both episodes of Steelers being involved with underinflated balls is a lying weasel to tweet out lies and a pathetic fan base from teams that have lost to NE to believe the lies and a jealous group of owners.

    There, all caught up.

  15. Of course, because literally no one care’s about the air pressure in NFL Footballs. Never did before probably never will again.

  16. Maybe the next time…the NFL will alternate and measure..one football of one team and then measure a football of the other team…etc…..rather than measuring all the footballs of one team while allowing all the footballs of the other team to warm up indoors.

    But then again…the NFL collected PSI stats during the 2015 NFL season that would show footballs always dropping PSI during cold weather games. That PSI report is still being hidden from football fans because Roger Goodell doesn’t want to have to award the Patriots several draft picks to make up for being cheated by the NFL.

  17. Whatever. Call it a karma punishment for the other 50 instances of pats cheating.

    Science is science but so is destroying cell phones for no reason and taking footballs into bathrooms.

  18. I used to think Pats fans would forget this once we won another SB. Its now obvious that its never going away, they cant let go. It will still be the lead story when Tom gets his gold jacket. Its really sad, let it go guys.

  justintuckrule says:
    August 10, 2018 at 11:45 am
    Whatever. Call it a karma punishment for the other 50 instances of pats cheating.

    Science is science but so is destroying cell phones for no reason and taking footballs into bathrooms.

    Oh, yes. A Ravens fan. A fan of a cheating team that also controls Goodell, where Goodell promised he would bury the Ray Rice Fiasco until someone got a hold of that tape of the interior of the elevator, forcing his hand after LYING TWICE to protect Baltimore from cutting Rice and taking on a 9.5 mil cap hit after overpaying Flacco at 20 mil per.

    Remember?

    And when Brady told Johnny WHinebaugh to “cjheck the rulebook” after Whiny Whinebuagh’s dumb players blew to 14 point leads and arrogantly thought they were better than the Pats going into cap hell, only THEN was a call placed to set off Framegate II.

    Irsay, Grigson and Goodell were all in on it, they sent the lackey into Foxborough, and id Brady never threw that INT, it’s quite possible Framgeate II may not have had any life to it.

    The rest is history. Goodell was caught cheating again in an federal court, and here we are watching Goodell bury Article 46 for his precious teams.

