Titans add another safety, bring Steven Terrell in

Getty Images

Apparently all those issues at the Nashville airport have been cleared up, so the Titans could sign another safety who isn’t Eric Reid.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Titans are signing veteran safety Steven Terrell.

The former Chiefs and Seahawks safety worked out for them recently, so they decided to bring them in.

The Chiefs had a cattle call for safeties last week after losing starter Jonathan Cyprien to a torn ACL. They signed Kenny Vaccaro out of that mix, and put him right into the starting lineup.

They were reportedly interested in bringing Reid in to be a part of it, but somehow or another, “multiple flight cancellations” led to him never making it there.

Reid has been out of work all offseason despite playing well (and occasionally out of position) for the 49ers last year. He visited with the Bengals, but when questions came up about his protests during the national anthem (not of the national anthem, for those who are still confused), the Bengals moved on without him.