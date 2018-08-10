Tom Brady’s new contract isn’t much of a bump

AP

When breathlessly reporting on Thursday that #Tommy has a new contract that will give him a “chance to bring his contract more in line with other QBs,” Schefty failed to mention that the “other QBs” are Blake Bortles, Ryan Tannehill, and Case Keenum.

Ultimately, that’s all it is. A bump in Patriots quarterback Tom Brady‘s 2018 compensation from $14 million to as much as $19 million, thanks to a Gronk-style $5 million incentive package.

No wonder Brady opted to plead the fifth when asked whether he feels appreciated by the team.

Sure, $5 million is a lot of money. But the market currently sits well above Brady’s maximum compensation of $19 million for 2018. Arguably, an effort to fix it with a $5 million Band-Aid makes the gap more glaring.

And it’s not even a guaranteed payment. He has to earn it. Arguably, he’s earned that $5 million many times over over the past 18 years.