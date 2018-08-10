Trump blasts players who kneeled during the anthem

More NFL players kneeled during the national anthem before Thursday night’s preseason game, and President Trump noticed.

Trump took to Twitter this morning to blast the players who declined to stand.

“The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem,” Trump wrote. “Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their ‘outrage’ at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love. Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay!”

Trump began blasting the NFL and its players for protests during the anthem last season, and he has seen it as a winning political strategy. The NFL attempted to placate Trump by changing its rules by requiring players either to stand on the field or remain in the locker room during the anthem, but that policy is now being reviewed between the league and the players’ union, and it is hard to see any way that a policy can be adopted that will satisfy everyone.

  8. You’re not going to stop players from kneeling just like you’re not going to deport illegal immigrants or force doctors to take opioids from their chronic pain patients.

  10. No, Donald, YOU don’t know what they’re protesting over. Don’t you have more important issues to worry about? If you worried about the reasons they’re kneeling over the fact they’re kneeling, THEY WOULDNT BE KNEELING. But he knows that, he wants them to kneel so he can go to Twitter and playcate to his stupid supporters. He’s just butt hurt his $$$ wasn’t good to buy into the league as an owner.

  14. Sooner or later that “Look! Over there! Look!” political strategy should fail.

    We should all be ashamed to look over there rather than to laugh at such transparent nonsense.

  15. He’s just playing to his base, but Trump’s base are so brainwashed that if Trump were to pivot tomorrow and start complaining about not enough players taking a knee during the anthem that they would then immediately start complaining that if players can’t respect the country enough to protest they should just get out.

    This is just low hanging fruit for him to try and change narratives, and his base will rally around whatever he says.

  17. I’ve supported Trump this entire time, but he needs to give it a rest. If a tree falls in the woods and nobody gives a $hit, it doesn’t make a sound. He’s just extending this debacle.

  20. Congrats, Goodell. Due to your “leadership” the divisive anthem protests will be the main NFL story for the third season in a row.

  21. When a player refuses to stand for the anthem, they are saying (as Colin Kaepernick has noted) that they cannot show respect for this nation until an observed issue is fixed. To them, it doesn’t matter all the good this country stands for if this one issue is not “fixed” (as if it were at that simple). So, if you’re vegan, show blatant disrespect to anyone who eats meat. If you don’t get enough vacation time at work, refuse to shake the hand of anyone in your management. If you don’t believe in abortion, spew venom against anyone who does (and vice versa)…oh wait, that’s how so many people already act. Sigh. Umm…if you’re a fan of a sports team, be mean and nasty to everyone who roots for a different team. Etc. That’s the kind of society that we want to live in, right??? At least, that is apparently the society protesting players want.

  22. Ugh the only time this stooge makes America greater is when he shuts up. While I personally think they aren’t communicating their message very efficiently, as evident by all the sniveling about it, the players have made it very clear why they do what they do and lying about their intentions with faux nationalism won’t change that.

  23. I blast “Presidents” who wave the American flag but then kneel to Vladimir Putin in front of the entire world! This guy needs to worry about the Federal indictments coming and drop the covert racists attacks!

  26. Hey Trump! Why don’t you mind your own g-d business and leave the NFL and its players alone. This is making America great again?? Why don’t you just do like Belichick says and just DO YOUR JOB, instead of always tweeting these stupid tweets of yours. So glad I voted for Hillary, she would have been a hundred times the President you’ll ever be.

  27. “They make a fortune doing what they love…..Most of that money goes to the players anyway.”

    I don’t have the actual books in front of me, but I’m pretty confident that that’s “#fakenews”

  29. Doesn’t Trump have better things to worry about? This act is worn and played out. Yet he still remains bitter about not becoming an NFL owner in the 1980s and again in 2014. It’s time to let it go and focus on his job being President of the United States.

  32. Worry about your day job and quit worrying about any of the pro sports leagues! But, of course, this kind of bombastic talk plays great to the Trump sheep, so he needs to keep them happy.

  33. “Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their ‘outrage’ at something that most of them are unable to define.”

    Unlike Cadet Bone Spurs, ALL the players can articulate why they are protesting and how it has nothing to do with the flag.

  34. I think this is the thing that finally gets me to quit watching football.

    If I wanted to tune into Fox news or CNN I’d do that. I get why the players are kneeling. I get why the nationalists amongst us want them to stand. I understand both perspectives.

    I just don’t care. I just want football.

  38. I agree 100% with President Trump!
    These players should be disciplined…but they are protected by a UNION and the media. So no matter what the NFL does in response, the union fight fight against it legally and the media will mount a negative campaign against any actions the NFL takes.
    There should be a way to cut and ban/suspend these players for the entire season with zero repercussions to their teams.

  39. Kneeling based on lies = bad optics. I don’t care if you’re patriotic or not. At least be honest about which you protest. Straight talk, not innuendo and stories from centuries past. Move forward or forever be chained to history.

  41. He should have better things to do than take this issue to Twitter. One being listening to people and trying to figure out how we can exact change in this country. If there’s anything we need it’s love and peace.

  45. “Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay!” says Traitor Trump. Since when does he get to decide who gets suspended and who does or doesn’t get paid in the NFL?

  46. FDT twisting this rhetoric to fit his own malicious narrative simply to rally his ignorant fan base. There is nothing unpatriotic about kneeling to a jingle. that’s what America is built on, right; liberty and freedom for all to stand or kneel??

  47. As a veteran, I don’t care if the players kneel for the anthem or not. I don’t even watch the anthem at home….i put the TV on mute during the anthem because it’s usually some celebrity singing it and trying to “put their spin on it”.

  48. I’m no fan of the kneeling, but the league really needs to start ignoring this loudmouth. …and if they really want the kneeling to go away, they need to ignore the protests as well. The more attention you give it, they more power it has.

  49. Trump’s sheep really love them some forced displays of patriotism. They especially enjoyed Trump saluting those North Korea generals.

    By the way, whatever happened to that wonderful North Korea disarmament?

  50. Who cares what this traitor says? This guy was blasting a citizen on twitter last week over building a school and paying for college tuition. He has made a mockery of the position he holds and is violating our constitutional rights by saying this.

  53. A billionaire who just took the last 11 days off golfing and all he could do was complain about black athletes and
    how unfair his life is.

  55. They have a better idea of what they’re protesting than president bone spurs has of beautiful health care, infrastructure plan, foreign policy, or what on earth the space force is.

  57. This President needs to get a life & let private businesses handle their business without constant government interference.
    This is the the same president who called the white nationalists responsible for loss of human life & walked around proudly waving the Confederate flag, fine people. Isn’t the confederate flag a direct violation of the American flag?

  59. Trump is losing by spewing this divisive rhetoric. Let’s work on solving issues and improving as a nation. Let’s focus on loving thy neighbor and respecting each other’s cultural differences. Let’s help uplift one another and help each other succeed. We have an obligation as citizens of this country.

  60. Normally, it’s against the law for the President of the United States to tell a business how it should be run. Normally.

  61. omeletpants says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:43 am

    What job in America can you protest during company time at your employer’s location?
    ——————
    Almost every job … you have the right and assume the risk of being fired or reprimanded by the employer (or league), but regardless you have the right.

  62. If you think the NFL tried to make the stay in the locker room rule because of Trump you are misguided. They did that to protect their bottom line. They lost money because of kneeling so to ask you employees to protest in a different way because it cost u money is more than reasonable it’s what 99% of companies would do if they didn’t just flat out fire the employee.

  63. This megalomaniac is predictable AF. It sickens me still that more than half of the American public voted this unstable ridiculous jerk into office. SAD.

  66. Trump: “Thankfully football is back. They know about my connections to Russia, Manafort will tell all once he reaches state charges, Gates and Flynn already are talking. North Korea is a mess, my tax scam made my wealthy friends wealthier while exploding the debt, health care is collapsing and the tariffs are just pure lunacy. I need a fake culture war story now more than ever.”

  67. What are we? …North Korea?! Sure sounds like it when the President attempts to assert authority over freedom of speech! For some of you apparent self proclaimed freedom lovers, you sure don’t seem to mind this “leader” assuming the role of dictator.

  68. omeletpants says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:43 am
    What job in America can you protest during company time at your employer’s location?

    Omeletpants: And what private company requires its workers to attend the national anthem regularly? 10 years ago some idiot at the league office introduced the change of requiring the players on the field for the anthem. The lead had been fine without that during its first 100 years. The whole anthem rule is just as stupid as requesting people declaring love for their parents when showing up for work.

  69. This president has…

    1) Dodged the draft because of “bone spurs”
    2) mocked the family of a fallen soldier who died protecting his team
    3) mocked John McCain for being captured & tortured
    4) compared his time at his cushy “military school” to actually being in the military
    5) disrespected the families of the black soldiers who died in Niger
    6) Appointed his Maralago crony as head of VA

    You imbeciles think he gives a rats a$$ about the military? You deserve this clown.

  70. I don’t like the protest, but I understand and respect them as ligament protest. What I don’t like is the divider in chief sticking his nose where is doesn’t belong. This forcing Americans to be against each other rather than uniting us with mutual respect and understanding and creating an environment where the players want to stand.

  71. Maybe IF the NFL actually did anything of substance in regards to this issue, he would stop tweeting about it.

  72. great, and now my dad, who is my boss, who HATES football, will tell me about how terrible the NFL is. Ugh, I hate politics. Personally, just keep them in the locker room before the game, like the good old days. This annoys me. I just want my football. Is that too much to ask?

  74. 45 is a moron. He doesn’t understand what they are protesting? How many times have they told him exactly what they are protesting? Trump needs to be quiet and worry about his own problems.

