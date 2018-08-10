Young Packers receivers have mixed night after Aaron Rodgers criticism

AP

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ripped into some of the team’s young receivers for poor effort in practice this week and his comments seemed to hit home with fifth-round pick Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Valdes-Scantling wasn’t singled out by Rodgers, but he wasn’t one of the three receivers who the quarterback praised so it doesn’t take much to read between the lines. Valdes-Scantling caught five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown against the Titans on Thursday night and said after the game that he took what Rodgers, who didn’t play, said to heart.

“That’s our quarterback,” Valdes-Scantling said, via ESPN.com. “So whenever he says we’re not doing a good job, we have to own up to it and say, ‘OK, we have to be better.’ Came out the next practice and we were definitely better. But you know when the leader says you’ve got to pick it up, that’s what you do. He’s one of the greatest to ever do it, so whatever he says we have to go out and do it.”

Sixth-round pick Equanimeous St. Brown also didn’t get any kind words from Rodgers and caught four passes for 61 yards. Jake Kumerow, who did get a positive review, had three catches for 76 yards and a touchdown, but fourth-round pick J'Mon Moore wasn’t quite as sharp. He dropped a couple of passes over the course of the evening.

“A rough start,” Moore said. “My whole life has been about how you finish things. Just take it day by day and move forward. Definitely going put a fire up underneath me, so I’m going to move forward for sure, but it’s definitely going to put a fire up underneath me and definitely have me dig deeper.”

The group will get another chance to make an impression against the Steelers next Thursday.