After solid preseason debut, Josh Allen got some reps with the starters

AP

Josh Allen was the third quarterback for the Bills in their preseason debut on Thursday night, but he played well enough to get a look with the first team.

Allen got reps with the first-string offense at Friday’s practice, according to Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic. Leading into Thursday’s preseason game, Allen was practicing exclusively with the backups.

Whether that means Allen has a chance to win the starting job remains to be seen. Nathan Peterman was the starter on Thursday night, and AJ McCarron was No. 2. Bills head coach Sean McDermott liked what he saw of Allen in the preseason game, but he liked what he saw of Peterman and McCarron as well, and there’s no indication that Allen has moved up the depth chart just yet.

Allen has an incredibly strong arm, and showed that off on some deep throws that just missed their target but were impressive nonetheless. His overall numbers — 9-of-19 for 116 yards and a touchdown — weren’t great, but he demonstrated the talent that made the Bills choose him in the first round.

Most observers think Allen needs more time to develop and won’t be ready to start as a rookie. The Bills will likely bring him along slowly, but getting work with the first string is a step in the right direction.