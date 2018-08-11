Antonio Brown returns to practice for the first time in 10 days

AP

The Steelers got a welcome sight when Antonio Brown returned to practice Saturday. The All-Pro receiver was back on the field with his teammates for the first time in 10 days, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Brown participated in most team drills.

The Steelers, though, will continue to be deliberate in Brown’s return from a quadriceps injury.

“It’s the appropriate thing to do,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said, via Rutter. “It’s August, so we’re going to be smart about how we work him back in.”

Once the regular season starts, the Steelers obviously need their playmaker, who led the league with 1,533 receiving yards last season.