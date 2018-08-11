Bashaud Breeland to visit Dolphins on Sunday

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland is making the rounds.

Breeland, 26, is scheduled to visit the Dolphins on Sunday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Breeland worked out for the Patriots earlier this week. The Ravens, Colts, Browns, Raiders and Chiefs also have visited with him, and he met with the Cardinals in May.

He signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Panthers in March, but Breeland failed a phsyical. A cut on Breeland’s foot required a skin graft.

A fourth-round pick of Washington in 2014, he had 58 career starts in his four seasons there, making eight interceptions, 59 pass breakups and seven forced fumbles.