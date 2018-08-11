Case Keenum leads Broncos on two drives that go nowhere

AP

Broncos quarterback Case Keenum knows a thing or two about the Vikings starting defense. Unfortunately for Keenum, the Vikings starting defense knows a thing or two about Case Keenum.

Keenum handled a pair of drives in his new team’s preseason opener against Minnesota, and neither drive generated a single first down.

Keenum, who became the starter in Minnesota after Sam Bradford suffered a knee injury in a Week One Monday night game against the Saints, completed one of four passes for five yards.

Backup Paxton Lynch promptly threw an interception that gave Minnesota a short field, allowing the visiting team to score on a touchdown pass thrown by former Denver starter Trevor Siemian.

The Vikings lead 14-0, in a game that matters only to those who have money riding on the outcome.