Colts cut Shamarko Thomas, days after ejection

AP

Shamarko Thomas has had better weeks.

Ejected from Thursday’s game for his helmet-to-helmet hit, the Colts released the veteran safety Saturday.

While officials didn’t use the “lowering the helmet” language — he was ejected for unnecessary roughness — the hit on Seahawks wide receiver David Moore was egregious (as evidenced by the reaction of Seahawks coaches in the photo).

Thomas signed with the Colts in July. He spent last year with the Bills, after the previous four seasons with the Steelers.

To fill his roster spot, the Colts signed defensive end Ryan Delaire.

Delaire had 2.0 of his 3.5 career sacks in his first game with the Panthers in 2015, but did not continue that pace. He has also spent time with Washington and the Buccaneers.