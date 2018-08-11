Cowboys tell Dak Prescott to run, even in the preseason

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 11, 2018, 11:17 AM EDT
AP

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott tucked the ball under his arm and picked up a 12-yard run in this week’s preseason opener against the 49ers, and coach Jason Garrett liked what he saw.

Asked if he tells Prescott to take fewer risks of getting hit during the preseason, Garrett said Prescott is under no such orders.

“No, we don’t tell him that,” Garrett said. “We tell him to go play.”

That’s taking a big chance in a meaningless game: We’ve already seen promising seasons for players like Washington running back Derrius Guice and Indianapolis wide receiver Deon Cain come to an end this preseason, and losing Prescott would be devastating to the Cowboys. But for the few snaps that Prescott gets in the preseason, Garrett wants him to treat it like a real game. That means running the ball if he can pick up a first down, and that’s just what Prescott did.

14 responses to “Cowboys tell Dak Prescott to run, even in the preseason

  1. And that’s why Garrett is a bad coach. You don’t tell your starting QB to run for a first down in the preseason unless it’s out of bounds. Baker Mayfield impressed the heck out of me cause when he ran it was a last resort and it was out of bounds. That is a recipe for success. Telling Dak to run for a first down and putting him in harms way is a fast way to end a season. If the Giants have the worst QB depth the Cowboys are right behind them. If Dak gets hurt it’s donzo for their 2018 season. That quote alone should get him fired.

  2. Howdy Doody Garrett should be fired-telling the starting QB to run in pre-season.IF Prescott gets hurt, Cowboys might miss the playoffs ,,,,oh wait.

  9. Sounds like great advice to me. When you are playing NOT to get hurt is usually when you DO get hurt. “go play football” do what you normally do. Simple. Back to back winning seasons the past two years and IF we had Zeke for a full 16 and Smith for a full 16 then it Would have been back to back 13-3 seasons! Minus Dez = winning by subtraction.

  10. andrewjaxson says:
    August 11, 2018 at 11:35 am
    He may as well run it, he can’t pass..

    Another hater clueless. Dak looked great Thursday night dropping a 30 yard dime for a td to our rookie wr. Just a sniff of what is to come bro. Let them stack the box to stop Zeke, then who is going to cover Austin? Speed kills and with Our oline speed and holes = TOUCHDOWN Austin. Chose your poison wisely.

  12. wawa33 says:
    August 11, 2018 at 11:23 am
    Howdy Doody Garrett should be fired-telling the starting QB to run in pre-season.IF Prescott gets hurt, Cowboys might miss the playoffs ,,,,oh wait.

    Our back up Cooper Rush could start for 20 teams in the NFL right now. Dont think for a second that Billicheat hasnt noticed him the past two preseasons. Dude is crazy good. Watch New England offer us a high pick next year.

