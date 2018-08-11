Eagles expect Nick Foles to return to practice today

AP

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles has been out of practice for a week, due to an upper body injury that happened without any type of contact, since quarterbacks experience no contact during training camp.

Whatever it is and however it was caused, Foles is ready to return to action.

Coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Saturday that he expects Foles to be back at practice on Saturday.

“I do,” Pederson said. “He’s been feeling better. Again, just monitor him; limit him just a little bit. But expect him to do a little bit today.”