Fan puts on full pads, tries to practice with Steelers

A fan put on a full uniform and made it past security at Steelers training camp this morning, just missing getting to take part in practice before he was exposed.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the fan attempted to take part in drills with the team before he was escorted off the field.

If they were full-contact drills, the security guards who pulled the fan off the field probably saved him from great bodily harm. Shoulder pads and a helmet aren’t enough to protect the average Joe from the hits an NFL player would deliver.

The fan was wearing a No. 43 jersey, which Troy Polamalu wore and which the Steelers haven’t issued since Polamalu retired after the 2014 season.

It is unclear whether the fan is facing any type of charges for trespassing on the practice field. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin declined to discuss the incident when reporters asked him about it after practice.