Giants place Kristjan Sokoli on injured reserve with torn ACL

Giants defensive tackle Kristjan Sokoli tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Thursday’s preseason game against the Browns. He will miss the season after the team placed him on injured reserve Saturday.

Sokoli spent the final week of the 2017 season on the team’s practice squad and signed a futures contract on January 1.

The Giants filled the roster opening by re-signing defensive back Mike Jones, a rookie free agent from Temple. Jones was with the Giants from May 14 to June 6.

Jones played as a graduate transfer for Temple in 2017 and started every game at cornerback. He recorded 44 tackles, one interception and seven pass breakups. Jones played at North Carolina Central for four years before transferring.