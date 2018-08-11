Jaguars sign Kenneth Acker, Bryce Canady

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced they have signed veteran cornerback Kenneth Acker and undrafted rookie cornerback Bryce Canady. To make room on the roster, Jacksonville released veteran cornerback Dexter McDougle and waived first-year cornerback Charlie Miller.

Acker has played in 40 games, with 15 starts, in his NFL career. He played all 16 games with Kansas City last season.

In the past two seasons, Acker made 35 tackles, four pass breakups, one interception and a fumble recovery. He also has played for the 49ers.

Canady played at Florida International the past two seasons. As a senior in 2017, he played all 13 games and produced 65 tackles, an interception, seven pass breakups and three fumble recoveries.