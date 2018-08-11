Kelvin Benjamin praises Nathan Peterman’s accuracy

AP

Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin delivered some praise for his quarterback, Nathan Peterman, while subtly sticking it to his former quarterback, Cam Newton.

Benjamin, who caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown in Thursday night’s preseason opener against his former team, the Panthers, posted a video of one of his catches on Instagram and praised Peterman in the comments, writing, “That boy Nate Peterman with the [accuracy],” using an arrow hitting a bullseye emoji to demonstrate Peterman’s fine touch.

That might seem to have nothing to do with Newton, except that before this week’s game, Benjamin and Newton exchanged words on the field because Benjamin gave an interview blaming Newton for Benjamin’s struggles in Carolina. Benjamin said that he would have had more success “if you would’ve put me with any other quarterback” and suggested that he needed a more accurate passer.

Newton won the league MVP award in 2015, the year Benjamin missed the season with a knee injury, so if someone was bringing someone else down when Newton and Benjamin were teammates, it probably didn’t happen the way Benjamin thinks it happened. But Benjamin is continuing to celebrate his current quarterback while seeming to want to wash his hands of his former quarterback.