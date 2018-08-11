NFL suspends Kevin Pierre-Louis one game

Getty Images

The Jets announced the suspension of linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis for the first game of the regular season. Pierre-Louis violated the league’s substance abuse policy.

In January, while still with the Chiefs, Pierre-Louis was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. Police also cited him for driving without a valid license and failure to display a valid plate or current registration.

Pierre-Louis pleaded not guilty and eventually reached a plea deal.

Pierre-Louis, who signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Jets in the offseason, will miss the regular-season opener against the Lions. Two other Jets — cornerback Rashard Robinson and receiver ArDarius Stewart — will serve suspensions to open the season, with Robinson serving four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and Stewart two games for testing positive for a masking agent.

Three other Jets could earn suspensions, with the NFL reviewing cases involving receiver Robby Anderson, linebacker Dylan Donahue and tight end Chris Herndon, according to the Daily News.