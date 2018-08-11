Police unions pull out of Dolphins game over anthem issue

AP

Police officers in South Florida are being urged by their unions not to buy Dolphins tickets, or ask for refunds if they’ve already purchased tickets, as a result of Dolphins players kneeling during the national anthem before the preseason opener.

“The Broward County PBA recently offered our members discounts to a Miami Dolphins game because that franchise said they were going to honor all First Responders,” the Broward County Police Benevolent Association said on Facebook. “We entered into this partnership with the understanding that the Dolphins organization would require their players to stand for the National Anthem. This did not happen at last night’s preseason game against Tampa Bay. As a result, the BCPBA will no longer participate in this ticket program, and we are asking all of our members, as well as members of the Dade County PBA and Palm Beach County PBA, not to participate either. If you have already purchased tickets to this game, we encourage you to call the Dolphins ticket office to request a refund because this organization obviously DOES NOT honor First Responders and the dangers they put themselves in every day.”

The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association posted the same message.

Dolphins Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled and Robert Quinn raised a fist before Thursday night’s game. Players have said they are protesting during the anthem to bring attention to civilians killed by police officers.