Police unions pull out of Dolphins game over anthem issue

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 11, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
AP

Police officers in South Florida are being urged by their unions not to buy Dolphins tickets, or ask for refunds if they’ve already purchased tickets, as a result of Dolphins players kneeling during the national anthem before the preseason opener.

“The Broward County PBA recently offered our members discounts to a Miami Dolphins game because that franchise said they were going to honor all First Responders,” the Broward County Police Benevolent Association said on Facebook. “We entered into this partnership with the understanding that the Dolphins organization would require their players to stand for the National Anthem. This did not happen at last night’s preseason game against Tampa Bay. As a result, the BCPBA will no longer participate in this ticket program, and we are asking all of our members, as well as members of the Dade County PBA and Palm Beach County PBA, not to participate either. If you have already purchased tickets to this game, we encourage you to call the Dolphins ticket office to request a refund because this organization obviously DOES NOT honor First Responders and the dangers they put themselves in every day.”

The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association posted the same message.

Dolphins Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled and Robert Quinn raised a fist before Thursday night’s game. Players have said they are protesting during the anthem to bring attention to civilians killed by police officers.

  3. Most courageous protest of all time. People will look back at these anthem protests and talk about how much good they did for the community. I am glad upstanding gentlemen such as Marshawn Lynch and Michael Bennett are bringing so much awareness to these issues…that do not even exist.

  5. Not a surprise that police unions do not support the protests because the players are protesting police brutality in addition to racial discrimination. A city the size of Miami may have a few hundred police officers so it won’t make any difference even if all of them buy tickets or if none of them do.

  9. Police unions draw the line at giving up the right to shoot unarmed men of color. I stand 100% with the players protesting and making positive changes in this country.

  10. It is about tiime. When regular people start affecting the bottom line, maybe this foolishness will cease. I salute you.

  11. If you’re a police officer that *doesn’t* brutalize your citizens or bend the law to push personally racist agendas, why on earth would you be offended by the players’ protests? You should want your beloved occupation kept clean, and should encourage punishment towards police officers that give your profession a bad name. That’s what the players are protesting, because generally the officers doing these awful things are not punished, even when video evidence exists. It’s a shame what’s happening, and first responders should be as up in arms as anyone else. If they’re clean.

  12. Isn’t this the same as them protesting on the job since police officers are never technically off from work, just like military servicemen and women?

    Or is it okay for the police to protest on the job as long as conservatives, Republicans, and Trumo supporters like what they are protesting about?

  14. Hilarious.

    What a bunch of snowflakes.

    “…To Protect and To Serve…”

    Complain that those who protest are not doing anything productive about the situation and the only thing these geniuses could come up with is to do the same exact thing that they’ve been whining about this entire time?

    Could someone please help me with the definition of irony, but I think we may have a case pending.

  15. selgaeinla says:
    August 11, 2018 at 3:43 pm
    Police unions draw the line at giving up the right to shoot unarmed men of color. I stand 100% with the players protesting and making positive changes in this country.
    ——————————————————————————-
    What positive changes have been made by the players protesting?

  18. I’ve lived in Miami for 35 years…I do not want to get started on the cops that have been busted down here for drug charges amongst other things over the years including forcing women to perform sexual activities. The wpb police were found guilty of harassing minorities a few years back. Look at the pot calling the kettle black.

  19. selgaeinla says:
    August 11, 2018 at 3:43 pm
    “Police unions draw the line at giving up the right to shoot unarmed men of color. I stand 100% with the players protesting and making positive changes in this country.”

    But men of color shooting other men (and women) of color… that’s fine, no reason to raise awareness there. As a matter of fact that issue gets completely justified as they just blame it on society and old rich white men. Their “positive changes in this country” are nothing more than window dressing and a diversion away from actual issues withing the black community that get completely ignored as they look pass the buck onto someone else.

  20. Bunch of cry baby police officers. Do your job the proper way which is stop abusing your position and mistreating your citizens and all of this will go away.

  21. selgaeinla says:
    August 11, 2018 at 3:43 pm
    Police unions draw the line at giving up the right to shoot unarmed men of color. I stand 100% with the players protesting and making positive changes in this country.
    ——————————————

    When troubles arise don’t bother dialing 911 tough guy.

  22. Here’s a thought. Since those three are protesting police officers, next time someone breaks into their house the police should respond “Sorry, we are no longer responding to burglaries because of the possibility we might shoot an burglar. You’re on your own.” I wonder how they’d feel about the police then.

  23. Anti protestors are the ones who decided this is over the flag or not respecting first responders, the protestors have said countless times that the protest is NOT a slight at the flag, the military or whatever else is being fabricated by the orange man in office & his army of deplorables. If you think PoC have the same rights as white folks, you’re watching too much Fox News.

    Look at how this president is dividing us, how are you good with that? All Americans deserve the same rights and one of those rights is the right to protest where ever and when ever. The only difference is they’re not all PoC so to all you anti protestor, trump supporters, that’s the difference

  24. For once, I support what a union I doing.
    Yes the police have a few bad apples BUT why don’t the players protest against criminals who resist arrest? THAT is the primary reason why any “police brutality” would happen. Criminals don’t want to get caught and make themselves a threat to the police officers, run, or otherwise resist arrest.
    The job of the police is to protect the citizens. If a criminal makes himself a threat to the police and attempts to flee, then the criminal WILL use whatever means necessary to avoid capture even if that means harming or killing other people.
    The players who “protest” are essentially supporting criminals getting away with their chosen crimes.
    I cannot and will not support anyone who sides with criminals.

  27. What exactly are the police mad at? Because the protest is about not wanting police killing unarmed black people without good reason.

  29. interesting that they aren’t protesting the party that wants every citizen to have a firearm and does everything they can to weaken unions .

  30. Funny how no one cared or protested against the protest until Trump got involved. Trump loves pulling strings.

  32. Maybe they should look at their practices. South Florida is one of the worse areas for this kind of discrimination. For those you don’t think their is an issue are completely ignorant and you are part of the problem. A black man will go to jail for a long time for things a white person gets a slap on the wrist. Go visit your local jails and you will see how prevalent it is. Driving without a license gets a white person a fine, a black guy goes to jail. Bag a weed? Black people will sit up to a year for that, white person small fine.

    I once sat on a jury where a black guy was being charged with a DUI and a felony for carrying a hand gun. His BA was .06 and he had a permit for the gun. If it wasn’t for me and one other juror he would have been charged as the white people on the jury wanted to send him to jail. If you don’t think there is a problem than you are part of that problem.

  34. What positive changes have been made by the players protesting?
    ————————
    Well the protesting started in 2016, here are the numbers on the rates of fatal shootings of African Americans by police (ie the percentage of fatal shootings that involved African Americans) since 2015:
    2015: 26%
    2016: 27%
    2017: 24%
    2018: 18%

    Source: Washington Post

  35. whenwilliteverend says:
    August 11, 2018 at 4:03 pm
    Here’s a thought. Since those three are protesting police officers, next time someone breaks into their house the police should respond “Sorry, we are no longer responding to burglaries because of the possibility we might shoot an burglar. You’re on your own.” I wonder how they’d feel about the police then.

    ———————–

    Yes yes. Your tax dollars at work by those that take an oath.

  37. I’m protesting buying tickets to Dolphins games too, mostly because I’m not paying $500 to take my family to see Ryan Tannehill throw two yards downfield on 3rd and 10.

  38. myvietnamwasfightingtheclap says:
    August 11, 2018 at 3:32 pm
    So… the police union is protesting? Interesting.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~
    You could call it a protest or boycott or response. The key here is they are directly addressing the Dolphins and not turning their backs during department roll call because some entity other than their employer allegedly wronged a group of people they can distantly relate to.

  41. thisistheendifyouletit says:
    August 11, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Cops take a knee when one of those players homes are being burglarized.

    * * * * *

    So you think cops should not do their job and jeopardize the property and safety of people who are already protesting them doing their job poorly?

    Yeah, that makes perfect sense.

  43. Here is an idea. You don’t want to get shot? Don’t break the law and if you encounter the police….do what they say.

    At face value you are correct; however there are quite a few dead people of color who would argue with you about that……if they were alive. Your bias is preventing you from thinking correctly…also take off the sheet you look silly.

  44. I think you should at least be an above average NFL player before earning the right to kneel during the national anthem.

  46. Look what happens when citizens don’t trust or want the police in their community. The violence escalates to a high degree, look at Baltimore!
    They gotta choose, work with police or embrace violence!

  48. What a vile thing. Its obvious the union has no clue what the protests are about. Ironically it is about police injustice. The union is just proving the point. They are spitting on the graves of tens of thousands of American soldiers who died to support freedom of protest. And no, the union’s reaction is not the sort of protest we are talking about. Their protest is based on ignorance and hate not justice. Disgusting.

  49. It seems these NFL protesters are going about this wrong. You can comfortably live on $500,000 per year. Take the rest and help some less fortunate families. Or drug addicts… maybe help some guys getting out of prison to get an education or learn a skill. If you can help 5 people a year… those people will avoid trouble. Maybe help get the word of God to them.

  50. Enough of this police killing blacks.. how about fixing the number ONE problem, it is BLACKS killing BLACKS!!! Own it and do something about it. Everyone wants to cry wolf but committing crimes, drugs, carjackings etc will get you in trouble with the law whether you are white, brown or black!! Look up the stats!! Its BLACKS killing BLACKS!!!

  53. “I once sat on a jury where a black guy was being charged with a DUI and a felony for carrying a hand gun. His BA was .06 and he had a permit for the gun. If it wasn’t for me and one other juror he would have been charged as the white people on the jury wanted to send him to jail. If you don’t think there is a problem than you are part of that problem.”

    At least you didn’t sit on the jury for OJ Simpson’s murder trial.
    Remember one of those African American jurors giving OJ the black power salute as they found him not guilty.

  54. This mess started because of alleged social injustice of white cops against black perps. OK. But not once have the kneelers protested directly against any police department, only the NFL which has nothing, nothing to do with official law enforcement. Why is that, exactly?

  55. Fact: both a Harvard study and a Princeton study (among others) found out that statistically speaking your race has no effect whatsoever on your likelihood of being shot in a police encounter. Google it.

  56. So more people that weren’t going to buy tickets are pretending that a team was going to lose their imaginary business? Hahaha this is just like the fraudulent “imma season ticket holder” whiners on Twitter.

  58. I think it’s about time Donald Trump stopped protesting black people. No matter what he says, they have rights too. I think he’s just mad that they have the same rights as he does.

  59. @kmossg

    If you honestly believe the drop in the number of fatal shootings of black youth has anything to do with the protests of football players I’ve got some swamp land in Arizona on the cheap for you.
    I don’t care whether these guys stand, sit, or dance. My life will never be affected by anything they do. That’s the error of this entire thing. All of these protests will never change any persons mind or behavior including the police, the criminals, and the police that are criminals

  60. The kneelers are protesting against America and all she stands for. Sure, there are racial inequities but given that 75% of the NFL are comprised of black millionaires……. Hey kneelers, go move to China, Thailand, Russia, Mexico and tell us about your rights there.

  61. Nofoolnodrool says:
    August 11, 2018 at 4:45 pm
    Here is an idea. You don’t want to get shot? Don’t break the law and if you encounter the police….do what they say.

    At face value you are correct; however there are quite a few dead people of color who would argue with you about that……if they were alive. Your bias is preventing you from thinking correctly…also take off the sheet you look silly.

    ————-

    How many of those people failed to comply with commands from the police?

  64. El Guapo says:
    August 11, 2018 at 5:08 pm
    I think it’s about time Donald Trump stopped protesting black people. No matter what he says, they have rights too. I think he’s just mad that they have the same rights as he does.

    ———

    Protesting? He has their unemployment rate at an all time low…. And his support among blacks has doubled. Looks like bad news for the Progressives. I guess they will have to break out the race card even more than they already do (if that is even possible).

  67. “And no, the union’s reaction is not the sort of protest we are talking about. Their protest is based on ignorance and hate not justice. Disgusting.”

    This is great. You see the ignorance of your own argument and then defend it with garbage.

  69. kmossg says:
    August 11, 2018 at 4:22 pm
    What positive changes have been made by the players protesting?
    ————————
    Well the protesting started in 2016, here are the numbers on the rates of fatal shootings of African Americans by police (ie the percentage of fatal shootings that involved African Americans) since 2015:
    2015: 26%
    2016: 27%
    2017: 24%
    2018: 18%
    ———————————————————–
    Chicago Tribune July 8, 2018
    “So far this year, at least 1,433 people have been shot in the city, and there have been at least 246 homicides, according to data kept by the Tribune. Shootings and homicides remain down from 2016 and 2017, years of record-breaking violence, but are higher than other recent years. This time last year, at least 1,945 people had been shot; this time in 2012, 1,334.”
    Maybe the reality of being shot for violent criminal activity has sunk in?

  70. A whole lot of attention has been risen to a problem (good), so who will come forward with some solutions and get something done to correct the problems? Whole bunch of grippers and no solvers.

  71. It’s a free country. They can do what they will with their own tickets. Since they’re not attending games, perhaps they can stop eating donuts long enough stop their racist brethren from killing black folks.

    Odd that the people who claim protesting players are disrespecting America, have no problem wearing T-shirts that say, they’d rather be Russian than democrats. What’s more disrespecting than that?

  72. Great for them, when will these idiots get it? You don’t want it to be about honoring troops etc. Then stop doing it during the anthem. Go solve some issues

  73. How do we know these players who kneel won’t protest during the middle of a play ? They are not actually stand up guys to begin with .

  74. Once the black community addresses the high crime rate, black on black crime,drugs, gangs and males not taking responsibility for their kids, they’ll be surprised at how little interaction they will have with the police…roll up your sleeves and tackle your problems.

  75. “The kneelers are protesting against America and all she stands for.”

    Britain, circa 1776 – “The Americans are protesting against England, the King and all they stand for”

  76. The NFL players are protesting DURING THE ANTHEM to bring attention to the issues of racial inequality that exists in our judicial system…and folks are against that? What am i missing?

  78. As a life long Dolphin fan I have to say that these players are complete idiots. It is hard enough to get people to go watch their favorite team lose, but to once again tick off some of these remaining fans that will part with their time and money by protesting the flag, is not a good way to fill stadium seats.

    Heck I thought that we were past this and they are bringing it back again. I predict more empty seats and lower concession sales in the future. Hopefully this will lower pot of money to split between players and owners so these millionaire whiners can put their money where their mouth (or knee) is and actually have some skin in the game.

  81. raymondmac says:
    August 11, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    protesting? …the protests?…. where is the protest of the protesters protesting the protest?

    ====================================

    I protest!

  82. These people swore to protect and to serve, but now they’ve decided
    they’ll serve only those who align with their political ideals.

    This is a slippery slope and direct result of Trump wanting to destroy the pillars of democracy aka “drain the swamp”.

    You elected a man who ran on the promise to break America.

    Way to think it through.

  83. isithockeyseasonyet says:
    August 11, 2018 at 4:04 pm
    Anti protestors are the ones who decided this is over the flag or not respecting first responders, the protestors have said countless times that the protest is NOT a slight at the flag,
    ———————————————

    “I am not going stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”

    —Colin Kaepernick

  84. So help me to understand. These rogue policemen murder unarmed civilians in the name of the law and are now mad because the public is upset about it?!

  86. re nhpats:

    “…Looks like bad news for the Progressives. I guess they will have to break out the race card even more than they already do (if that is even possible).”

    Its ok for Laura Ingraham & Tucker Carlson to play the race card, though?

  87. Amazing, the comments…

    Too many people still don’t get it.
    It’s not about cops shooting black criminals, as so many seem to believe.

    It’s about “bad” cops shooting unarmed black folks that haven’t broken any laws, but may appear “suspicious” simply because they are black. Now that is scary stuff and it happens all too often.

  88. Business as usual
    Normal power structure in pkace
    However you put it, old habits die hard

    It’s crazy how a nation spawned out of protest in Europe that fled here & overtook the natives land NIW spurn protest

    America is founded in protest against Great Britain, protests against north & south, protest against government structures

    Heck, even our elections are nothing but parties protesting against one another
    Congressmen, senators, citizens protesting & never even play the National Anthem in their homes have the gall to protest the protestors

  89. Hope it happens to every team. Should have happened long ago. The police unions are strong and should have known the “issue” is about them not the anthem.

  90. vancouversportsbro says:
    August 11, 2018 at 3:34 pm
    Most courageous protest of all time. People will look back at these anthem protests and talk about how much good they did for the community. I am glad upstanding gentlemen such as Marshawn Lynch and Michael Bennett are bringing so much awareness to these issues…that do not even exist.
    _____________________________

    You, Sir are either a complete idiot,or you have a great sense of sarcasm. You made me laugh out loud.

  91. comatose w/ common sense says:
    August 11, 2018 at 5:57 pm
    re nhpats:

    “…Looks like bad news for the Progressives. I guess they will have to break out the race card even more than they already do (if that is even possible).”

    Its ok for Laura Ingraham & Tucker Carlson to play the race card, though?

    —————-

    Ok? I would say not……unless they want to make themselves appear weak-minded and irrelevant as well

  92. Why are the police putting the health and goodwill of thousands of people at risk over the protests of a very very few individuals? It’s very petty. Individuals should be allowed to protest. Let them. What’s the big deal? Agree, disagree, sit, stand, squat, whatever. It’s a free country.

    If we’re forced to become Stepford Citizens because of the demands of Comrade Trump, it tells much more about this country than a few protesters.

  93. The problem started on 9/11. We fought two wars and had a bunch of veterans that cam back looking for work with PTSD. Police departments hired as many as they could and the military gave unused military equipment to the police departments. This has been going on for over 15 years now. So now we have a semi-militarized police force with PTSD that hates and is terrified of brown people.

  94. The NFL is not going to win this fight in the court of public opinion. Glad to see the Police Union step up and do the right thing. This will be the first of many.

  95. Rob. O says:
    August 11, 2018 at 4:10 pm
    What exactly are the police mad at? Because the protest is about not wanting police killing unarmed black people without good reason.
    =
    Probably more about phrasing, just like you see above. Stop massaging facts, tell the truth and maybe there will be sympathy. Right now all y’all just look like a bunch of opportunistic cop hater.

  96. fmckenney says:
    August 11, 2018 at 5:37 pm
    Once the black community addresses the high crime rate, black on black crime,drugs, gangs and males not taking responsibility for their kids, they’ll be surprised at how little interaction they will have with the police…roll up your sleeves and tackle your problems.

    As an African American male thank you for saying this, its the truth.

  97. I recently watched a body cam video where the cops chased a guy for a while yelling at him to drop his gun. Then when he eventually turned toward them and bring his hand up they fired. They released the video because of local protests. But even with that video the protesters said they wanted those cops arrested and charged or “there would be consequences”. I mean, seriously?

  98. vancouversportsbro says:

    Most courageous protest of all time.
    ==============================

    Courageous protests are ones that put your life in danger, like in Iran currently. Sitting on your ass on a football field knowing that the left wing media will leg hump you takes no courage.

  99. mullman76 says:
    August 11, 2018 at 5:47 pm
    These people swore to protect and to serve, but now they’ve decided
    they’ll serve only those who align with their political ideals.

    Well overstated sir. How is not buying discount tickets not serving the public safety?
    Right there is where the problem in this country lies, and I do mean lies. And that’s why it will never be right, because you don’t understand or don’t care that lies are foisted on all of us. Or worse, you do understand and think it’s OK.

  101. “Everything Trump Touches Dies.” a book by Rick Wilson, Florida Republican Strategist.

    The title says it all.

    Those who think Trump represents them are idiots.

    Trump represents one person: Trump.

    Watch while he throws his children and his country overboard simply to protect himself.

  102. Well okay. Gives them time for more TARGET practice. I’m sure they’ll enjoy that ..!!!

  103. I don’t see the connection. Not standing up for the anthem has nothing to do with honoring first responders, like at all. These First Responders really have some type of mental problems by the sound of it, maybe they should go see some doctors and work on their implied mental issues.

    Poor leadership, now trying to screw their own members out of discounts. Makes you think, who is leading this dysfunctional organization?

  104. “Wait, you can’t be crybabies, we already are! That’s not fair! We wanted to be on TV and the news!” Literally every comment roasting these officers lol. Sounds about as peaceful as it gets for protests. The weird thing is, I’m not paying money to watch them protest, so I don’t care. Good for them.

    However, I’d ask that some of our fine service men and women do in fact turn the other cheek. The whiners in this comment section proves that this is a childish attempt at nothing. They are stamping their little feet on the ground. Crying and weeping for god only knows what. Ignore them and they will go away. Is all I know is that Kenny Still better hope he’s not robbed, cause I’m certain that pre-shift coffee will just be taking it’s course through the lower intestine, duty calls homeboy.

  105. filthymcnasty3 says:
    August 11, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    I feel safer without the police there.

    ===========================

    Especially, the ones that are off duty.

  106. @Liberalsruineverything – You’ve posted that Kaepernick quote at least 100 times and still have no idea what it means. Meanwhile, you’ve never once acknowledged one incidence of prejudice by your beloved police.

    If the state authority you’re bowing down to were so infallible the Chicago situation that you’re always bleating about would not exist. And it has nothing to do with “Liberal Mayors” (Hannity’s latest talking point, but it does have everything to with cops that are too cowardly to do their jobs.

