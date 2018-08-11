Quenton Nelson “looked good” in his 33 snaps against the Seahawks

AP

Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen deservedly received praise for their preseason debuts. Offensive linemen don’t get talked about much, even as the sixth overall pick and a successful first outing.

Quenton Nelson, though, arguably was the safest pick in this year’s draft.

He started at left guard and played 33 offensive snaps. Nelson also blocked for Adam Vinatieri on three field goals.

“Quenton looked good,” Colts coach Frank Reich said, via Andrew Walker of the team website. “[He] certainly showed that he belongs where we picked him. Flashes of the strength and technique and power.”

Pro Football Focus graded him better at run blocking than in pass protection as Nelson allowed Joey Ivie to pressure the quarterback twice.

Nelson showed off his pulling ability in the first half, and it was as advertised.

“We’ve all talked about how good of a puller he is and how efficient he is there,” Reich said. “He did a great job when he was pulling.”