Rams place Kevin Peterson on injured reserve with torn ACL

The Rams announced they placed cornerback Kevin Peterson on injured reserve. He tore an anterior cruciate ligament against the Ravens on Thursday night, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The team signed defensive tackle Lord Hyeamang in a corresponding move.

Peterson played in six games lats season, starting in Week 17 against the 49ers and intercepting Jimmy Garoppolo twice.

The Bears originally signed Peterson as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2016. The Rams signed him to their practice squad late that season, and he signed a futures contract with them after the season.

Hyeamang, an undrafted free agent out of Columbia, spent two days with Jets in the offseason and three days with the Seahawks in training camp.