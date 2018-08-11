Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has channeled Michael Scott.

Bengals S Clayton Fejedelem was the leading rusher in the preseason opener, thanks to gaining 49 yards on a fake punt.

Browns LB Jamie Collins is “shooting for greatness.”

The Steelers’ annual time at St. Vincent College is winding down.

Bills QB Josh Allen didn’t seem like a rookie in the huddle, according to his teammates.

For Dolphins rookie LB Jerome Baker, hearing former college teammate Raekwon McMillan call plays on the field was deja vu all over again.

Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn sat out the preseason opener for unspecified reasons.

Jets RB Isaiah Crowell suffered a concussion while scoring a touchdown on Friday night.

Is offseason weight loss already paying off for Texans RB Lamar Miller?

Colts coach Frank Reich thinks rookie G Quenton Nelson showed why the team made him the sixth pick in the draft.

The Jaguars used an RPO on Thursday night, with QB Blake Bortles throwing a screen pass to WR Dede Westbrook after a fake handoff.

Local TV ratings for the Titans’ preseason opener spiked 39 percent over last year’s first game.

Here are five rosters bubble guys who need to play well for the Broncos on Saturday night.

It’s unclear whether Chiefs S Daniel Sorensen‘s replacement is currently on the roster.

Here are five Chargers to watch for the team’s preseason opener against Arizona.

A lukewarm review of Brent Musburger’s debut as the play-by-play voice of the Raiders.

Bears WR Kevin White has a new mantra: “Make the easy plays easy.”

Lions players locked arms during the anthem on Friday night, but none protested.

Packers QB DeShone Kizer explained the importance of perfect timing during red zone plays.

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter celebrated his new contract by drinking three ginger ales.

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush put another solid game on his “business card.”

Giants CB Janoris Jenkins responded to criticism of giving up a preseason touchdown by using a phrase widely regarded as offensive.

Eagles WR Shelton Gibson is getting plenty of praise for his work in his second campaign.

One of these years, Washington coach Jay Gruden may get to move forward with his preseason Plan A.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn didn’t appreciate the sloppiness in the team’s 17-0 shutout loss in the preseason opener.

Panthers LB Thomas Davis plans to attend games with his own tickets during his four-game suspension.

Saints DE Cam Jordan wasn’t willing to ignore the latest attack from the Commander-in-Chief.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter says TE Alan Cross isn’t on the bubble.

Who will be the Cardinals’ No. 2 receiver in 2018?

Since the Rams open the regular season against Oakland, the Rams may sit most of their starters in the next preseason game, also against Oakland.

49ers RT Mike McGlinchey turned a Taco into a pancake.

Former Seahawks trainer Jim Whitesel has died of cancer at the age of 70.