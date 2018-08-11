Sean McVay: Rams have had “increased dialogue” with Aaron Donald

Getty Images

The Rams’ optimism about getting a long-term deal done with Aaron Donald continues. Three days after General Manager Les Snead said the sides are “in the same zip code, area code, ballpark,” coach Sean McVay expressed a similar sentiment.

“Same ball park, zip code. That’s good,” McVay said Saturday, via quotes distributed by the team. “We talked about that. There’s been. . . . Let’s put it this way: There’s increased dialogue. There’s more. . . . We feel positive about the direction that these things are going. I think there’s a level of urgency that’s being displayed from us. I know that they know how much we value him and appreciate Aaron. Hopefully, we’ll see some things change on that front sooner than later, but it’s still kind of in the same boat.

“I know there’s a huge level of urgency from our side in terms of how important he is, wanting to be proactive about trying to find a solution, get this thing done. We’ll see if we can get that situation handled.”

Donald, 27, remains out of camp as he seeks a new contract.

He is scheduled to make $6.89 million in the final year of his rookie contract. He missed all of training camp last season and the first game but still earned the league’s defensive player of the year award.