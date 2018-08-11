Solid debut for Kirk Cousins

AP

The Vikings didn’t pay quarterback Kirk Cousins $28 million per year for solid preseason performances. They nevertheless got one on Saturday night.

Cousins, in only one drive in his debut with the team, led the Vikings on an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. The former Washington quarterback completed four of four passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Three of the completions went to receiver Stefon Diggs, for six yards, 28 yards, and a one-yard score on third and goal.

Running back Latavius Murray, starting in place of Dalvin Cook (who won’t play), added 43 rushing yards on the opening drive, including runs of 20 and 21 yards.