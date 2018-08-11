The six 49ers injured on Thursday could be back by Week One

AP

The 49ers lost six players to injury in the preseason opener. There’s a good chance each will be back by the time the regular season begins.

“Yes, it looks like, we’re hoping they’ll all be available Week One to start the season,” coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday. “I know [linebacker] Malcolm [Smith], he has a hamstring, I do not think he will be available this week in Houston but I think he’ll be week-to-week and I think he’ll have a chance after this week. As far as our shoulder guys, [running back Matt] Breida and [tight end George] Kittle, they both separated their shoulders and we won’t have either of them until Week One. [Offensive lineman Garry] Gilliam and [defensive lineman] Solomon [Thomas] are both in the concussion protocol so we’ll see how that plays out here over the next few days. [Linebacker] Eli [Harold], he’s day-to-day with a knee contusion, but he should be day-to-day. . . . Did I miss anyone?”

It’s a fair question to ask, given the sheer volume of players who were injured on Thursday night. But it appears that none of the injuries will keep the 49ers from being as ready as they need to be when they face the Vikings in Minnesota to start the regular season.