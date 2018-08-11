Tyrod Taylor hopes Dez Bryant becomes a Brown

AP

The last time Tyrod Taylor publicly pushed for his team to sign a receiver, it didn’t work out. That hasn’t deterred Taylor from giving it another try.

Taylor hopes the Browns sign receiver Dez Bryant, and Taylor has no qualms about saying so publicly.

“That would be awesome,” Taylor said, via Cleveland.com. “I’ve said this before. We know what type of talent Dez brings to the football field. He’s been a very, very good player in his time throughout this league and he adds talent to the wide receiver room. . . . I hope it can get done, but like I said that’s up to management. I definitely think he could help this team.”

Bryant said Thursday night that he’ll be visiting the Browns next week, after G.M. John Dorsey called Bryant out for not answering his phone.

Last year, as the starting quarterback of the Bills, Taylor joined running back LeSean McCoy in publicly politicking for the team to sign receiver Jeremy Maclin. Maclin chose the Ravens instead.

This year, there’s no clear indication that any other team is seriously pursuing Bryant. So, for now, it may be the Browns or no one for Dez.