Washington loses another offensive player for the year

AP

The injury bug has been biting in Washington.

Receiver Robert Davis has been lost for the year with a knee injury, according to NFL Network.

Davis, listed as a second-string player on the depth chart behind Paul Richardson, arrived via round six of the 2017 draft. He appeared in only one game last season, registering no offensive statistics.

The Georgia State product spent much of the year on the practice squad, making it to the active roster in December.

Washington lost running back Derrius Guice and tight end Manasseh Garner to torn ACLs on Thursday night against New England.