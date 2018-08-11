Washington puts Derrius Guice on injured reserve

AP

And just like that, the rookie season of running back Derrius Guice officially has ended.

Washington placed the second-round pick on injured reserve Saturday, which means he won’t play, and can’t play, until 2019 at the earliest. Guice suffered a torn ACL during Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Patriots.

Tight end Manasseh Garner, who also suffered a torn ACL, likewise landed on IR.

Washington waived fullback Elijah Wellman with the injured designation, filling the three roster spots with tight end J.P Holtz, linebacker Jeff Knox, and defensive lineman Jalen Wilkerson.

This means that, for now, Washington won’t be signing another tailback to replace Guice. Several veterans are available, if the team decides to go in that direction.