49ers to pay more rent; fans won’t get any more shade

Getty Images

As the 49ers commence their fifth season at Levi’s Stadium, they’ll be paying more to use it.

Via SportsBusiness Daily, an arbitrator has ruled that the 49ers should pay $24.762 million per year in rent, an increase from the $24.5 million that the team had been paying. That’s $262,000 per year. On a 40-year lease, that’s more than $10 million.

The extra money won’t be used to build any type of roof or awning to protect fans from heat and intensity of the giant ball of burning gas some 93 million miles away. 49ers president Al Guido recently said that it’s simply “not possible” to put shade on the stadium, due to FAA regulations applicable to the nearby San Jose airport.

“What I can tell the fans is we’re committed to making their experience as best as it possibly can,” Guido said. “We understand there might be a game or two early in the season that might be warm. We cannot add shade. We cannot build a roof.”

The team routinely attributes images of largely-empty stands to the impact of the sun, which forces fans to seek relief in the concourse areas. Those images, to the extent that they’re truly due to the intensity of the thing up above and not the quality of the thing down below, apparently will continue, for the next 35 years or longer.