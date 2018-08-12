AJ McCarron, Nathan Peterman dinged in Sunday’s practice

Getty Images

The Bills had two of their three quarterbacks get medical attention during Sunday’s practice.

AJ McCarron was the first to need the training staff. They checked out his right leg and a team spokesman said that someone had stepped on it during the session. Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News reports McCarron was walking gingerly and favoring the leg, but the quarterback said he was OK.

“I’m fine, I’m fine,” McCarron said.

Nathan Peterman had his right shoulder checked out after falling on it during what Carucci reports would have been his final rep of the day. Neither he nor the team had any update on his condition.

Peterman started last Thursday’s preseason game and has split the majority of the first team work with McCarron this summer.