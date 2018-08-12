Anthony Lynn: Chargers “too sloppy” in preseason debut

Getty Images

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn was not pleased with his team’s performance in a preseason-opening loss to the Cardinals.

“You could tell that it was definitely preseason week one,” he said. “It was too sloppy. You look at the time of possession and we had the ball two minutes longer and we had twice as many yards. Penalties and turnovers will get you beat every time. It doesn’t matter who’s on the field, it was just sloppy football. We’ll go back watch the tape and we’ll learn from this. We’ll figure out where we’re at, where we need to go and that’s what we’ll work on and all the things in between.”

Three Chargers players — fullback Derek Watt and quarterbacks Geno Smith and Cardale Jones — lost fumbles, and Smith also threw an interception. The Chargers were flagged for a whopping 15 penalties, for 155 yards.

Given that quarterback Philip Rivers didn’t even play, it’s hard to say whether the Chargers we saw on Saturday night were anything like the Chargers we’ll see when the games count for real, but Lynn did not like what he saw.