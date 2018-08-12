Bears sign Knile Davis, cut Kaleb Johnson

Getty Images

The Bears announced they signed free agent running back Knile Davis on Saturday night after cutting offensive lineman Kaleb Johnson.

Davis reunites with Matt Nagy, who was the Chiefs quarterbacks coach in Davis’ first three seasons in Kansas City after they made him a third-round pick in 2013. Davis returned to Kansas City during the 2016 season and appeared in nine games when Nagy was offensive coordinator.

Davis rushed for 705 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first two seasons in the league. He has had only 100 yards since.

Davis was out of the league last season after the Steelers cut him before the start of the season.

He joins a crowded backfield with Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen, Benny Cunningham, Taquan Mizzell and Ryan Nall. Davis likely will have to win the job as the Bears’ kickoff returner to stick.

He has 73 career returns for a 26.8 average and two touchdowns.