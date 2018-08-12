Bills sign Tyrunn Walker

Getty Images

The Bills made a change on their defensive line Sunday.

The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker. Defensive tackle John Hughes was released with an injury settlement in a corresponding move.

Walker spent last season with the Rams and picked up 22 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble while appearing in every game. He has also spent time with the Lions and Saints since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

Hughes, a 2012 third-round pick by the Browns, signed with the Bills in late July and hurt his groin during last Thursday’s game against the Panthers.