Broncos “can’t lose” Von Miller, so they didn’t play him in preseason opener

AP

The Broncos made their preseason debut on Saturday night without one of the best defensive players in the game. But linebacker Von Miller wasn’t injured. Instead, the Broncos were simply hoping to keep it that way.

“We felt he’s had a good training camp,” coach Vance Joseph told reporters after the game. “Obviously, Von is valuable to our football team. He’s a guy who we can’t lose, so we didn’t play him — simple as that.”

It’s a balance that every coach needs to strike, especially with his best players. The only thing real about preseason is the injury risk, and when a team’s best players get injured in a meaningless game, the season quickly can be derailed.

In Denver, no player is more important than Miller, who makes more than $19 million per year. If the franchise hopes to avoid its first back-to-back losing seasons since the early 1970s, it needs Miller ready for Week One, and beyond.