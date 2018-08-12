Browns are sticking with the plan at quarterback

Posted by Mike Florio on August 12, 2018, 3:12 PM EDT
AP

Rookie Baker Mayfield had an impressive debut for the Browns on Thursday night, but it wasn’t impressive enough to get the Browns to change their plans at quarterback.

We’re sticking with our plan,” quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese said Sunday, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Let’s get on with Tyrod as our starter. He’s our guy.” (Curiously, that specific comment didn’t make its way into the “select quotes” the Browns are now distributing from player and coach media availability.)

The Browns repeatedly have said that Taylor will be the starting quarterback, and not just for the start of the season but ideally for the full year. People on the outside are beginning to think that could be a mistake; the real question is whether the people on the inside — specifically, other players — agree.

NFL teams fall into two categories: Those that have a franchise quarterback, and those that are looking for one. The Browns think they’ve found one in Mayfield. So why not use him?

And if they’re not going to use him, why didn’t they draft someone else with the first overall pick, like Saquon Barkley?

Eventually, Mayfield will be the guy. The sooner he’s the guy, however, the sooner he’ll begin getting the kind of reps that will allow him to reach his ceiling.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Browns are sticking with the plan at quarterback

  1. The browns have taken how many first round qbs in the last 15 or so years? And every one of them was thrown to the fire too soon. The browns made positive moves this past off season but the core of that team still went 1-31 in the last 2 years. Stick to the new plan and maybe they won’t flush mayfield’s career down the drain like they did so many others

  2. Let him sit and get acclimated. Taylor is a good QB, and will be replaced by Mayfield but there is no sense in forcing it. Aaron Rogers sat, that turned out ok. Is Tyrod as good as Brett Favre? No, but still think it would be beneficial for Mayfield to sit.

  3. and I have 2 words for you… Aaron Rodgers.

    and a lot of other 2 words for this idea… Mark Sanchez, David Carr, Jamarcus Russell, etc etc.

    Maybe, just maybe this once the Brownies have a better plan.

  4. Mayfield is ahead of Taylor in quickness of release and accuracy. When he passes Taylor in reading defenses and adjusts to the speed of the NFL game, he should be the starter. Probably late this season after the Browns are eliminated from the playoffs and Mayfield has more reps under his belt.

  5. I’m a Ravens fan and the new road Cleveland is taking, scares me. Letting Mayfield learn the NFL game for a year will only pay dividends for his development. He will have plenty of time to get on the field in his career. Sacrificing 1 year to allow him to read a true defense is the right move. Don’t throw him to the wolves too soon.

  6. jm91rs says:
    August 12, 2018 at 3:16 pm
    The browns have taken how many first round qbs in the last 15 or so years? And every one of them was thrown to the fire too soon. The browns made positive moves this past off season but the core of that team still went 1-31 in the last 2 years. Stick to the new plan and maybe they won’t flush mayfield’s career down the drain like they did so many others

    4 QB in first round since 1999. Why do people think Cleveland has drafted a QB with every first round pick? Couch went #1 overall. Quinn Weeden and Manziel all drafted #22. Baker is going to be legit and his time will come.

  12. Stay with the plan, It was a pre season game. Teams are not going to show the blitz packages they worked on all off season. Rookie QBs are going to see Vanilla base defenses.
    When the season starts Rookie QBs will see a steady diet of stunting & blitzes to see if they can beat them. If they can make the hot reads and beat the blitz, they will continue to play. If they can’t they will be on the bench, in rehab or in the dumpster.

  15. If they changed their plan, they’d be criticized…..if they don’t, they’d be criticized……if they had taken Barkley and Ward or Chubb, they would have been criticized…….2nd time in 20 years the Browns have taken QB in the top 10…..let’s nit try and be too rash……also, 5-5 for 99 yards and a TD with a perfect QBR is not a bad start either (Tyrod Taylor)

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!