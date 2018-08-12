Cardinals add linebacker Gerald Hodges

Getty Images

As the Cardinals try to stay relevant in the NFC West, they’ve been adding plenty of veteran defenders. The latest: Linebacker Gerald Hodges. Per a league source, Hodges signed a one-year deal.

The former Vikings draft pick, traded to the 49ers during the 2015 season, most recently played for the Saints. The Saints had signed Hodges in October, after he was cut by the Bills before Week One.

Hodges will now have to compete with the rest of the Cardinals in camp for a shot at making it from the 90-man roster to the 53-man roster.

Hodges has appeared in 65 career regular-season games, with 26 starts.